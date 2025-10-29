Stationery retailer Smiggle has closed its store in Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre.

The store officially closed its doors this month after being open in the centre since 2017.

The shop specialised in stationery supplies for children, including bags, pencil cases, as well as toys and gifts.

Smiggle has around 138 UK stores after the closure in Peterborough.

Smiggle in Queensgate.

The shop was located in the main square of the shopping centre, close to Primark.

