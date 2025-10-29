Stationery retailer Smiggle close its Peterborough store
The store officially closed its doors this month after being open in the centre since 2017.
The shop specialised in stationery supplies for children, including bags, pencil cases, as well as toys and gifts.
Smiggle has around 138 UK stores after the closure in Peterborough.
The shop was located in the main square of the shopping centre, close to Primark.
Elsewhere in Queensgate, an urgent appeal has also been launched save the nearby located Unity charity store.
Up The Garden Bath CIC, who runs the shop, is looking for a lifeline, as it faces a £20,000 business rates bill after being denied charity business rates relief.