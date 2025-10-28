Urgent campaign to save much loved community and charity store Unity in Peterborough's Queensgate

An urgent campaign has been launched in a bid to save a much loved charity and community store in Peterborough.

Unity has been open for two years, and has supported countless community projects, charities and small businesses since being opened.

Up The Garden Bath CIC, who runs the shop, is looking for a lifeline, as it faces a £20,000 business rates bill after being denied charity business rates relief.

While Peterborough City Council praised the organisation’s positive impact across the city, national legislation has prevented them from granting full relief — leaving the charity facing an unexpected financial challenge that threatens its vital community work.

Now Dave Poulton, from Up The Garden Bath is looking for just one per cent of the Peterborough population to donate just a tenner to help keep the shop going.

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, Dave said: “We are asking one per cent of the population of Peterborough – that’s about 2,000 people – to help us out and donate £10 each.

“We have options. We can close – that isn’t an option. We can convert half the shop into second hand clothing, which we really don’t want to do, or we can ask the public to help us.

“Unity stocks products from 50 local businesses. The idea is that none of us can afford a shop on our own, so we all share one shop together. They give us a voluntary contribution for their sales space, and we use that to help fund our charitable organisation, and upcycle as many baths, and get them into as many locations as possible.”

Every small business operating in Unity is from a 50 mile radius of Peterborough, giving support to numerous people – with more than £750,000 raised for those businesses in two years.

Co-founder Kez Hayes-Palmer added “UNITY has become a lifeline for so many — a place to grow, create and belong. The Council has been incredibly supportive, but their hands are tied by law. We’ve given our all to make Peterborough greener, more creative and better connected — now we need our community to stand with us.”

The project has won numerous awards and been recognised by King Charles and recently received a personal message of praise from Dragons Den’s star Theo Paphitis.

Along with asking people to donate a tenner, businesses can also back the campaign to keep Unity blooming.

Dave said: “We have sponsorship opportunities for local businesses. They are only £1,000, and for that you get your name on the front of the shop here in Queensgate, you get your logo above one of our amazing vendor spaces, and you’ll get your logo on the side of my van, which is one of the most visible vehicles in the city.”

To donate to the campaign, or for more information about what Unity and Up The Garden Bath do, visit the crowdfunding page at https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/up-the-garden-bath, or stop off at the Queensgate shop.