Smart Solutions Cyber Networking Event: A resounding success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event, held at the Sponsors Lounge in Peterborough United's stadium, aimed to educate business owners on the risks of cyber attacks and educated them on steps to help them prevent cybercrime.

The morning commenced with an introductory speech from organisers and hosts Jenny Melling and Oliver Foster from Smart Solutions, highlighting the importance of cybersecurity in today's digital landscape. Attendees were treated to excellent keynotes from industry leaders, WatchGuard and Mimecast, providing valuable insights into the evolving cybersecurity landscape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business, regeneration and development newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the highlights of the event was the interactive game of heads and tails, where Smart Solutions gave away a signed POSH shirt to a lucky winner. The event concluded with a guided tour of the POSH stadium, led by Peterborough United's Head of Media & Content, Phil Adlam, providing attendees with a behind-the-scenes look at the iconic venue.

The Smart Solutions Team

Jenny Melling, Sales and Marketing Manager at Smart Solutions, shared her excitement, saying, "We're thrilled by the tremendous success of our Cyber Networking Event. The positive feedback and enthusiastic participation highlights the importance of these initiatives in addressing cybersecurity challenges."

Following the outstanding success of the event, Smart Solutions have confirmed that another Cyber Networking Event will be taking place later this year. This event will further their commitment to empowering businesses with the knowledge and resources needed to tackle cyber threats effectively.