Search for Buckinghamshire business chiefs to lead wealth and jobs growth

Business leaders in Buckinghamshire are being sought to help guide the growth of jobs and wealth across the county.

The appeal comes from the Buckinghamshire Local Enterprise Partnership, which is looking to harness private sector expertise to drive forward the new industrial strategy for the county, which has an economic output worth £16 billion plus.

Andrew Smith, chair of the partnership, said: “Bucks LEP is recognised by Government to be a high-performing LEP, these new board appointments will support the continued growth of our economy and help our businesses to flourish locally and internationally.

“We are seeking applications from new private sector board members who will bring further commercial experience and insight to the board and help generate new ideas and who will best reflect the communities we serve across Buckinghamshire.”

The county, which sits at the heart of the Oxford-Cambridge Arc economic development area, has committed more than £73 million in Local Growth Funds to deliver road and rail infrastructure, better skills and enhance digital connectivity.

A board member’s role is to use their business knowledge to give strategic advice on boosting the area’s economy, promoting LEP interests when dealing with Government and business contacts and helping drive forward the LEP’s activities, including those around increasing jobs and business growth and contributing to the delivery of the Local Industrial Strategy.

The closing date for applications is September 13.

More details and application packs can be requested by contacting info@buckstvlep.co.uk or telephoning 07843 311837.