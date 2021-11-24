Royal Mail warn of continued disruption to deliveries in Peterborough due to resourcing issues
Royal Mail has warned that disruption is set to continue to deliveries in Peterborough due to “resourcing issues.”
Royal Mail contacted residents on Monday (November 23) to warn that the delays currently being experienced are expected to continue across the PE2, PE7, PE8 and PE9 postcodes.
The service has been unable to confirm when these issues will be solved but that they will update residents when this is the case.
An email sent out to residents read: “We’re sorry to advise that you may continue to experience disruption in parts of PE2 and PE7 to PE9 postcode areas due to resourcing issues at the Orton Southgate Delivery Office.
“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your understanding.
“We’ll be back in touch to let you know when resourcing issues have improved.”
Residents have been advised that they can still collect items in person if they have a ‘something for you’ card or an electronic notification informing them that an item is being held on their behalf.