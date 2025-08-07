Protective packaging business appoints Technical Sales Manager

Cambridgeshire-based Suttons Performance Packaging has strengthened its team by appointing David Prew as Technical Sales Manager.

Sign up to our Business, regeneration and development newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company, part of Macfarlane Packaging, designs and manufactures high-performance protective packaging for businesses across the South East of the UK. It specialises in bespoke assembled packs that combine corrugated cardboard and foam inserts.

Coming from the corrugated point of sale, promotional packaging and retail print sector, David brings a wealth of experience that he will use to both support existing clients and win new business.

David commented:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Prew at Suttons Performance Packaging manufacturing site

“I’m thrilled to become part of the team at Suttons. I can see a tremendous amount of potential for businesses to benefit from the packaging and services that Suttons offer. This can help drive down costs, improve sustainability and prevent products from becoming damaged during shipping.

“I’m excited to start making a difference and growing the business as it looks to achieve its ambitious targets over the next few years.”

Owen Sylvester, Managing Director for Suttons, added:

“David has already brought fresh ideas, enthusiasm and professionalism that will help us grow the business and build on our success and hard-earned reputation for quality and service.”

Suttons Performance Packaging

Suttons currently employs around 45 people at its site in Chatteris, where it designs and manufactures a wide range of bespoke protective packaging products.

The wider Macfarlane Group, of which Suttons became a part in 2023, comprises more than 1,000 employees and had sales of over £290m last year across the UK and Europe.