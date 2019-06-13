Prime chance for Peterborough business students to take on Amazon challenge

Enterprising students in Peterborough are being urged to take part in an exciting business challenge set by online retail giant Amazon.

The Campus Challenge involves teams of two to five working with a real business to help it grow by selling through Amazon.

A panel of UK business leaders will choose the winning team when the competition ends next June.

Prizes of up to £28,000 are up for grabs with the first place team set to win £10,000.

Winning teams may even be offered the opportunity to interview for a job at Amazon UK.

The competition is open for students aged 18 and over, who are studying for an apprenticeship, bachelor’s or master’s degree during the 19/20 academic year.

Victor Pulido, Site Leader at Amazon in Peterborough, said: “Unearthing and inspiring the next generation of e-commerce superstars is something we’re hugely passionate about, and it’s this passion that led to the creation of the Amazon Campus Challenge.

“The competition offers a great opportunity for students to test and develop their business skills in a real-life environment and I hope many students, teachers and lecturers in Peterborough will sign up and get involved.”

From September this year to next June, the teams will be tasked with approaching and supporting a company of their choice that has not yet set up an account to sell on Amazon.

Once agreed, the students will work with the businesses define and implement an e-commerce strategy for the business to help it succeed on Amazon.

Anne Kiem, executive director, Small Business Charter, said: “Students can offer so much to a small business – a fresh perspective, new ideas and, of course, additional resource.”

“There are 340,000 students studying business in the UK and 36 business schools that are recognised through the Small Business Charter for supporting small businesses and student enterprise.

“The Amazon Campus Challenge is a wonderful opportunity for these students to further apply and develop their skills in real-world business settings, which for many is a core element of their degree course.”

More than half of Amazon’s total global sales come from small and medium-sized businesses. Eight-in-ten UK businesses selling on Amazon currently export, achieving over £2.5 billion in exports last year.

To take part visit www.amazoncampuschallenge.co.uk