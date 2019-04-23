Internet retailer Amazon names new boss for its Peterborough fulfilment centre

Online retailing giant Amazon has appointed a new site leader to oversee its Peterborough operations.

The internet behemoth has named Victor Pulido as the site leader for the fulfilment centre, in Kingston Road, Parnwell, which opened nine years ago and employs 1,000 people.

Mr Pulido, who is from Venezuela, has worked for Amazon for 14 years and has spent time at fulfilment centres in Gourock, Milton Keynes and Daventry plus some time at Amazon in Luxembourg. His career background also includes roles in the oil, gas and food industries.

He said: “I’ve been with Amazon for a long time and my team at Peterborough is one of the most fun and talented groups of people with which I have ever worked.

“The passion of the team, combined with the multi-cultural environment that we have here, excites me for the challenges and successes ahead.”

The Peterborough site supports the local community through charity and school donations.

Some of the causes recently supported by Amazon in Peterborough include Home-Start, Lime Academy Watergall and Orton Wistow Primary School.