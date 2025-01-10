Plans submitted for craft beer bar and restaurant near Peterborough golf course

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The plans include potential space for indoor crazy golf and an escape room

Sign up to our Business, regeneration and development newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans have been submitted to Peterborough City Council to change the use of a vacant building from a cycling store into a craft beer bar and restaurant with leisure facilities.

The building, most recently occupied by Rutland Cycling, is located next to the Orton Meadows Golf Course on Ham Lane within the wider Ferry Meadows Country Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Treliving, the man behind the city centre’s Blind Tiger bar on Cowgate, is hoping to expand his business into the empty building, which is owned by the Nene Park Trust.

The vacant building near Orton Meadows Golf Club where a new craft beer bar and restaurant is proposed Photo: Eddisons

Mr Treliving previously told the Peterborough Telegraph that the new venue will be “a bit more cosy than the slightly industrial feel of the Cowgate bar”.

He added: “This will be more of a sit down place where we will be serving food as well as a massive selection of craft beers and wines.

“The extra space will allow us to maybe include something leisure orientated, and retail, and we will be able to put on beer tasting and wine tasting events.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The licence for the bar is for 11pm on Friday and Saturday, and 10pm during the week.

Plans include space for leisure facilities upstairs, potentially indoor crazy golf and an escape room, with the bar and restaurant on the ground floor.

The proposed development would enable 15 jobs, six full-time and nine part-time, and aims to complement the existing golf course and Pitch and Putt.

Mr Treliving’s application was validated on Tuesday, January 7 and will be decided on by city council planners at a later date.