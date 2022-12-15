Plans have been submitted to demolish Peterborough’s historic former Greyhound Stadium in Fengate and turn it into an employment hub.

The stadium was first opened in 1931 and extended to include a new grandstand and restaurant in the 1980s, with further seating added in 2003.

The stadium closed during the pandemic in May 2020 and was subsequently sold to Fengate Land Holdings, of Apollo House, Minerva Business Park, Lynch Wood in May 2021.

Peterborough Greyhound Stadium in Fengate.

It is Fengate Land Holdings that has drawn up plans to demolish the stadium and redevelop the site.

A hybrid application has been put forward which seeks detailed planning permission for nine commercial units to the north called ‘Area A’ as well as outline planning permission for up 11 industrial units across 12,000 square metres on ‘Area B’ to the south.

Fengate Land Holdings estimates that the project would provide 65 on-site construction jobs, up to 260 on-site operational jobs and boost to the local economy to the tune of £11.2m per year.

The site and its car park are currently informally used by several local car sales and repair businesses but would be used for the new commercial units- each with a total floor space of 99 square meters in size under the new plans.

A proposed site layout for Area A.

Area A would be located to the north with Units A-D comprised of two separate commercial units subdivided into two units. Units E-I meanwhile would be large commercial units subdivided into five industrial units.

A total of 44 car parking spaces would be provided in front of the units; including two disabled parking spaces and one electric vehicle charging space per unit.

The scheme would include provision of solar photovoltaic panels and therefore generate a large proportion of its own energy on-site.

The future tenants of these units have not been established yet.

A proposed site layout for Area B.

Area B included much larger units- growing in size as they go further south; Units 10 and 11 would have 4598 and 3105 square meters of floor space respectively.

In order to satisfy planning rules to allow the site to be converted into the employment hub from its previous leisure use, the previous owners have provided a statement confirming its continued use as a greyhound track was no longer viable.

It stated: “The greyhound racing industry has experienced over recent years, a shortage of Greyhounds which has led to a decline in the number trainers wishing to race at the stadium. In addition, the increased popularity of online betting saw a decline in the number of spectators visiting the venue.

"Several leisure-led purchasers were approached for a sale, however, increased coverage from animal welfare campaigners led to negative PR concerns

from buyers and deterred future interest.

"Contact was made with other Greyhound track owners around the UK, however, limited interest was gained. The closure of the track was considered to be a positive for other stadiums with the elimination of a competitor.”

The previous owners also confirmed that discussions were held with Peterborough United Football Club, which has been evaluating sites for their proposed new stadium.

Plans can be viewed on the council’s planning portal using reference 22/01699/FUL.