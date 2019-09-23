Peterborough Thomas Cook staff in good spirits at the pub as Posh and Phantoms offer free sports tickets

Staff at Thomas Cook in Peterborough have not had much to cheer after the travel giant's collapse this morning.

But some of the near 1,200 employees who have lost their jobs remained in good spirits as they shared a drink (or two!) together at the Harvester in Alwalton to toast the end of their time at the firm.

A group posed for photographers earlier this afternoon, with one person shouting: "We love Thomas Cook all the way until the end!" and another chanting: "Thomas Cook's barmy army!"

One person, understandably, said:"If there are any jobs going get in touch!", while another joked: "The customers were ATOL protected but we weren't!"

ATOL protects travellers financially if their travel company ceases trading.

Meanwhile, Peterborough United have followed Lincoln City in offering Thomas Cook staff free tickets to Saturday's match against AFC Wimbledon.

Thomas Cook staff at the Harvester in Alwalton

The club tweeted: "The Posh and Thomas Cook have enjoyed a long-standing relationship since the business moved to the city in 1977. Following the news this morning that Thomas Cook has ceased trading, we'd like to invite their employees to watch our game this weekend for free."

Peterborough Phantoms have also offered staff free tickets to the ice hockey on Sunday.

The club said: "Following the news of the collapse of Peterborough based travel company Thomas Cook the Peterborough DALROD Phantoms would like to invite Thomas Cook employees to Sunday’s game against the Basingstoke Bison, free of charge.

"Thomas Cook have sponsored the Phantoms in the past, with their first season as sponsors coming in the 2008/09 season.

"Employees of Thomas Cook who would like to attend the game should email info@gophantoms.co.uk with their name, date of employment and the department they worked in and they will be added to the guest list for Sunday’s game.

"The Phantoms hope to see as many Thomas Cook employees as possible at Sunday’s game as we look to show our support for the people of Peterborough who have been affected by the recent events of the travel company."

