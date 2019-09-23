Thomas Cook updates: Latest news and reaction as Peterborough-based travel firm collapses Staff entering Thomas Cook's head office in Lynch Wood this morning Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say It has been an awful morning for staff at Peterborough-based travel firm Thomas Cook after it announced talks to rescue the company over the weekend had failed. We will bring you the latest developments throughout the day in our live blog. Peterborough-based holiday giant Thomas Cook collapses with the loss of thousands of jobs