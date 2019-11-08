Peterborough company's foundation looks to tackle medical needs costs

A Peterborough charity is offering to fund eligible people who need financial help for medical needs or disabilities

.The General & Medical Foundation, based in Orton Wistow, is urging those who need such help to contact them.

The charitable organisation was set up last year by David Wildman and Gillian Close, who are directors of Peterborough-based private medical insurance company, General & Medical.

They created the charity to support people whose lives have been adversely affected by disease, illness or injury.

A spokesperson said: “The grant could help by way of acquiring equipment that would aid an individual with their daily activities, like a new wheelchair, a wet room, or even support the cost of appropriate respite breaks improve their life.

After a series of successful fundraising events such as the ‘Great General & Medical Spinathon’ last month, the charity is welcoming suitable candidates to reach out to them and apply for an assistance grant.

“If you have a child, friend or family member who would benefit from this financial support please get in touch.”

Applicants can email the charity at enquiries@thegmfoundation.org or visit www.generalandmedicalfoundation.org/apply-for-a-grant/ and complete the online application form.