Staff at Peterborough firm harness pedal power for charity

Kind-hearted staff at a Peterborough health insurance company have been using pedal power to raise money for charity.

Colleagues at General & Medical Healthcare based in Napier Place took part in an office Spinathon.

They ‘biked’ the distance from Peterborough to St Peter Port, in Guernsey - an impressive 296 miles, which was felt to be an ambitious, but achievable, distance.

The week-long challenge help to raise £700 for the General & Medical Foundation.

The Spinathon was supported by gym Anytime Fitness, in Orton Southgate, which provided an exercise bike and the Tesco store at Orton Wistow, which allowed staff to set up a fitness area to entertain shoppers and provide refreshments and treats.

A spokesperson said “We were delighted to reach our destination at 3pm on Friday.”