Peterborough-based The Lettings Hub agrees new partnership deal

New deal is latest in series of agreements
By Paul Grinnell
Published 7th Nov 2023, 15:13 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 15:13 GMT
​A Peterborough-based tenant referencing company has unveiled a joint venture to improve financial arrangements with its clients.

​The Lettings Hub, in Commerce Road, Lynch Wood, has announced a partnership with the banking and client accounting platform LettsPay.

Under the partnership, LettsPay will provide lettings agents with full payment features that will sit within The Lettings Hub's own tenancy management software, called BOX.

From left, Phil Servis Chief Technology Officer The Lettings Hub; Garrett Foxon, Founder, LettsPay and Nathan Abbott, Change Director, The Lettings HubFrom left, Phil Servis Chief Technology Officer The Lettings Hub; Garrett Foxon, Founder, LettsPay and Nathan Abbott, Change Director, The Lettings Hub
From left, Phil Servis Chief Technology Officer The Lettings Hub; Garrett Foxon, Founder, LettsPay and Nathan Abbott, Change Director, The Lettings Hub
There are 1,000 letting agents currently using BOX.

The new partnership will handle UK and overseas move-in monies, rent collection, invoicing, and payment tracking, saving time, and ensuring accuracy and compliance.

Heidi Shackell, chief executive of The Lettings Hub, said: “Our strategic partnership programme is proving to be transformational as we continue the rapid development of our unparalleled tech solution for letting agents.

"The importance of this latest collaboration with LettsPay can’t be overstated.

"The offering is bringing innovative solutions that create seamless processing flows and increase client money compliance - all whilst significantly reducing administration time for letting agents.

Garrett Foxton, founder of LettsPay, said: “We’re thrilled to be joining forces with such a visionary and customer-centric organisation as The Lettings Hub.

"This will be a game-changer for The Lettings Hub agents. By eliminating hours of unnecessary and tedious admin, agents will be able to focus on genuine business development activities.”

The new collaboration comes after four other link ups as The Lettings Hub seeks to be ‘the tenancy management software provider of choice.’

