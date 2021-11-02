Peterborough lettings service creates jobs as it reaches milestone

Some of the team at the Lettings Hub.

The Lettings Hub, based at the Lynch Wood Business Park, is looking to take on 10 extra members of staff to fill office-based and homeworking roles across software development, customer service and administration.

The expansion comes five years after the creation of the company following the merger of The Landlord Hub and Let Insurance Services.

It started off as a team of four people and now has 100 staff and has built up a client base of more than 1,000 lettings branches.

The offices of The Lettings Hub.

Heidi Shackell, chief executive of The Lettings Hub, said: “As we celebrate this important milestone, it is important to look back and acknowledge what the team have already achieved.

“The last five years have seen significant change in our industry.

“First there was the ban on lettings fees in 2019 and, more recently, the pandemic brought about some huge changes that accelerated the digitisation of much of the lettings process.

“We have responded to the changes and challenges, and I am extremely proud of what the team have created and achieved in a relatively small time frame.”

The company’s successes include the launch of its BOX platform earlier this year. It has also launched more than 50 product features in the last two years including online tenants insurance, open banking services, and a lifetime tenant passport.

In the last six months the firm’s customer base has grown by 15 per cent.

Ms Shackell added: “It shows we’re doing a great job at listening to our clients and delivering exactly what they need.

“Looking ahead, our tech development roadmap for 2022 already includes further customer service enhancements as well as new product and tech features.

“It is exciting to think about where we will be in another five years’ time.”