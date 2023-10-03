Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Peterborough law firm is extending its operations with the opening of two new offices.

Buckles, which is based in Bourges Boulevard, and employs 230 people across eight offices, has just opened new centres in Bristol and Swindon employing a total of 30 staff.

The firm, which saw revenue reach a record £14.8 million in march this year, has also announced a number of senior appointments to manage the expected growth in work with the opening of the new centres.

Duncan Jackson, chief executive of Peterborough-based Buckles

Partner Natasha Bliss will head up the new Bristol office and partner Andrew James will lead the team at Swindon.

Buckles’ chief executive Duncan Jackson said: “To maintain our growth trajectory, it’s important for us to reflect our ambition and seize these opportunities that appear quickly, with so much growth potential on offer.

“The new offices not only extend our reach into areas in which the team we have recruited are already well known, but the reputations they have developed for the quality of their work over a long time, ensuring we are confident of seeing a quick return on our investment.

He said: “This move brings the unique Buckles approach to a new audience along the M4 corridor and into the South West, making it another big step towards our self-imposed £30 million revenue target, to ensure we continue to thrive in the rapidly changing legal marketplace.”