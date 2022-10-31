Buckles Solicitors, based in Bourges Boulevard, has made the appointments to strengthen its Peterborough team.

The moves follows the announcement by the legal company of its highest ever turnover of £13.4 million and the setting of ambitious growth targets.

The new arrivals are Partner Terry Dickson and Legal Director Helena Bannister who join the Commercial Property team and Stephen Belshaw who joins the Construction and Engineering team.

From left, Duncan Jackson, Helena Bannister, Jon Preston, Stephen Belshaw and Terry Dickson.

Terry specialises in Real Estate law, including site acquisition for development, landlord and tenant matters and asset management.

Helena is a recognised specialist in property litigation and joined Buckles to develop her specialism in residential and mixed-use block management work, including landlord and tenant disputes.

Stephen is a construction law specialist with particular expertise in contentious construction matters.

Duncan Jackson, chief executive of Buckles, said: “These new appointments stand testament to the reputation we are building for the talented legal minds throughout our firm.

“The ability to bring in lawyers of this calibre is only possible when they are comfortable that the firm has the skills and resources to effectively service the clients that follow them.

“We have a compelling story built on a strong growth strategy and our recent appointments demonstrate the validity of our proposition to both clients and lawyers.”

“It is also gratifying that these new recruits to the Buckles team, provide a wealth of expertise and experience that we can leverage in the development and mentoring of our junior lawyers.

"This knowledge transfer is critical to the building the strength in depth a modern full-service law firm requires as it seeks to grow and expand its areas of influence.”