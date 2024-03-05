Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​A Peterborough-based homes builder has appointed a new engineering chief to help drive the company’s growth in the region.

Joe Marks has just been named as Head of Engineering for Allison Homes, based in Cygnet Road, Hampton.

He joins the company with a wealth of experience that includes service with engineering consultancy the Rolton Group and time in the Engineering Department at David Wilson Homes South Midlands.

Joe Marks, head of engineering at Peterborough-based Allison Homes

He said: “It’s satisfying to see sites progress and not only see houses constructed but also infrastructure and facilities improved for local communities.

“As the market picks up for us and our competitors, the ability to achieve planning approvals and Section agreement approvals from the local authorities, within suitable timeframes to meet our programme for growth, is going to be a major challenge.

"However, with the excellent team we have in place here at Allison Homes East I feel that we can meet it.

“The ability to lead and mentor junior members of staff and see them grow and improve also makes me feel proud and I look forward to seeing what we achieve together.”

Glyn Mabey, managing director for Allison Homes East said: “I am very proud to welcome Joe Marks to the team.