Outdoor events set for Peterborough Greyhound Stadium

Peterborough Greyhound Stadium at Fengate EMN-200520-145811009 EMN-200520-145811009

Werrington-based S and J Bars Ltd have applied for a licence to cover the stadium in Fengate starting June 18 and lasting for a year.

The stadium closed in summer last year, its premises licence surrendered, and the site was recently sold.

Much of the stadium complex has been put to new use, including office space, but the application to the city council will cover the two acres inside the track and renamed The Peterborough Stadium.