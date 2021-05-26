Outdoor events set for Peterborough Greyhound Stadium
A series of live events are set to take place inside Peterbourough’s disused greyhound track.
Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 9:59 am
Werrington-based S and J Bars Ltd have applied for a licence to cover the stadium in Fengate starting June 18 and lasting for a year.
The stadium closed in summer last year, its premises licence surrendered, and the site was recently sold.
Much of the stadium complex has been put to new use, including office space, but the application to the city council will cover the two acres inside the track and renamed The Peterborough Stadium.
It covers live and recorded music, plus sporting events on the big screen, with a capacity of 2,800, between 10am and 11pm.