Nisa Local Stamford backs George’s Food Hub with £1,600 boost to feed those in need

Nisa Local Stamford donates to George's Food Hub.

George’s Food Hub has been given a vital boost thanks to a £1,600 donation from Nisa Local Stamford.

The donation, supported by Co-op Wholesale’s Making a Difference Locally (MADL) charity via its Winter Warmers campaign (£1,000) and topped up by an in-store Pink Friday fundraiser (£600), will support the charity’s ongoing mission to tackle food poverty.

In just over eight years, George’s Food Hub has helped feed around 75,000 people, collected and distributed over 235,000kg of surplus food, and saved 200kg of CO₂ emissions each year by reducing waste.

The charity now delivers food weekly to three Peterborough-based projects supporting around 700 people in need, including many who are homeless.

George’s Food Hub collects food from generous local suppliers, distributing nutritious surplus stock to those most in need. To show his gratitude, George visited Nisa Local Stamford with the charity’s van - now proudly displaying the store’s logo.

Don Antony Manavalan, Manager at Nisa Local Stamford, said: “We are delighted to support this wonderful cause. It’s heartwarming to see our community come together, and we’re proud to play a part in helping those who may be struggling.”

Nicola Pizzey, Deputy Manager of Nisa Local Stamford: “We’re incredibly pleased to be able to support this important cause. At Nisa, we believe in the power of community, and this food van will make a real difference in the lives of those who need it most. It's great to see the positive impact that can come from local businesses coming together to support one another.”

Leon Swanwick, Area Manager for TYS Retail, added: “Contributing £1,600 towards charity food is our way of giving back and ensuring those in need receive essential supplies. We’re proud to support George as he works towards securing a van for better distribution.”

Kate Carroll, Social Value Lead at Co-op Wholesale, said: “George’s Food Hub is a shining example of community spirit in action. Through MADL, we’re proud to support causes like this that make a real and lasting difference to people’s lives.”