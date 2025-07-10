New Peterborough showroom opened by kitchen expert

Business owner and kitchen designer, Siobhann Lucy, has opened a brand-new German kitchen showroom in Peterborough.

Sign up to our Business, regeneration and development newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located at Fletton Quays, 2 Nene Promenade, Peterborough, PE2 8WB, Kutchenhaus Peterborough features four full-size displays and a range of appliances from brands such as AEG, NEFF, Miele and Caple, all designed to inspire customers.

It is the second showroom from Siobhann, who launched the successful Kutchenhaus Newark in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local to the area, Siobhann has 10 years of experience within the kitchen industry and an eye for bringing to life beautiful kitchens which integrate the latest forward-thinking solutions. With her passion for creating beautiful living spaces, Siobhann ensures that each client receives a personalised design service to fully understand their requirements, and by adding personal touches, prides herself on unique kitchen designs.

Kutchenhaus Peterborough showroom

She is joined by designer Tempany Martin, who has worked in the kitchen design industry for the last four years, making up an all-female team at Kutchenhaus Peterborough.

Siobhann commented: “This is an exciting new chapter, and I’m so pleased to have opened a stunning new space. This location is great place to open my second kitchen showroom.

“It’s a glass-fronted building which overlooks the river Nene and embankment, as well as being close to a new commercial area set to open in the next few years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kutchenhaus is the UK’s fastest-growing kitchen franchise business with over 80 showrooms across the UK. Known for creating affordable German kitchens which are beautifully designed and skilfully engineered, the brand delivers an exceptional experience for its customers and holds a 5-star Trustpilot score.

Kutchenhaus Peterborough showroom

Siobhann continued: “I’ll bring the knowledge gained from being in the kitchen industry for over 10 years and, being the owner I am, I’d say I’m even more invested than ever in our clients’ kitchens.

“Being part of Kutchenhaus means we’re part of a larger group with corporate support, offering the service of an independent. We’re able to showcase German engineered kitchens, which we know customers love, at a fantastic, competitive price.

“We have had a successful start since opening, with many projects complete or due to be in the next few weeks, and we look forward to welcoming more faces into our showroom to create beautiful kitchens which look amazing and are manufactured to last.”