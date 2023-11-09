Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Small firms across Peterborough will be put on the map by the Small Business Saturday campaign as it brings its nationwide roadshow to the city.

Called The Tour, the roadshow will arrive in Peterborough on November 13 when the team visit some independent businesses across the city.

The aim is highlight their creativity, entrepreneurialism and contribution to the local community to a live online audience.

Entrepreneur Jo Bevilacqua, owner of Serenity Loves, in Peterborough, who is taking part in the Small Business Saturday campaign

It will include visits to local small businesses such as hair and beauty salon Serenity Loves, in Oundle Road, Orton Longueville, and independent craft and beading shop Riverside Crafts in Market Deeping.

Michelle Ovens, director of Small Business Saturday UK, said: “We are thrilled to be visiting small businesses in Peterborough and across the UK, as we count down to Small Business Saturday with this year’s tour.

"This year’s campaign is all about shining a spotlight on the nation’s fantastic small firms and showing them some major love.

She added: "I encourage all small businesses across the East of England to get involved, whether it is in person or online.”

Virtual workshops and webinars on a range of business topics are being offered each day, as well as free one-to-one mentoring and opportunities for small businesses to tell their stories and network on Small Business Saturday’s social media channels.