MHA wins AIM best newcomer of the year award

MHA was delighted to accept the award for best newcomer of the year at the prestigious annual AIM awards last evening at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge in London.

In association with the London Stock Exchange, the Awards identify the quoted companies and entrepreneurs who have harnessed AIM to help them fulfil their ambition and growth potential in the last twelve months.

Since floating on AIM in April this year MHA has gone from strength to strength on the exchange in a year which has been challenging for the London market. The MHA listing which raised nearly £100m, remains London’s biggest IPO by deal volume so far this year. The share price is over 40% higher than the original float price.

Steve Moore the CFO of MHA said: “I am delighted to accept the award on behalf of all our partners, staff and clients. We decided to proceed with our IPO in spite of the announcement of liberation day and the market turmoil it created. I’d like to say thank you to Cavendish, Freeths, Crowe, One Advisory and Alma for all their support in getting the IPO over the line. I also wanted to say a big thank you to the judges and the London Stock Exchange for hosting the event.”

Rakesh Shaunak the CEO of MHA said: “This award is a great recognition of the journey MHA has been on over the last few years and our long-term strategy of stability and growth. The market and the media have been kind enough to reward MHA for our boldness and I am grateful for everyone’s support.”