Local business shortlisted for industry recognised award in Customer Service

Big Web Warehouse Ltd has beaten a record number of award entries to be shortlisted in the Top 4 of the 'UK Warehouse Association's (UKWA) Awards of Excellence 2024' in the category of 'Customer Service'.

Big Web Warehouse is a family owned and family run business based in Peterborough that has been established for over 24 years.

Big Web Warehouse was born as an archive storage facility and has since grown into a thriving fulfilment & storage business with six warehouse locations around Peterborough covering services from pick & pack to pallet & archive storage and most recently bonded warehousing.

Over the years we have developed great relationships with our customers, we truly pride ourselves on our dedicated and flexible services.

Finalist for UKWA Awards for Excellence 2024

Our adaptability and flexibility are a huge part of the services that we offer and no doubt the reason why so many of our customers continue to use our services. We are so proud of what we do and to see this being recognised the indsutry is great.

The UK Warehousing Association (UKWA) is the leading trade organisation for warehousing. The UKWA is the voice of the warehousing. Each year they hold awards with multiple categories which recognises excellence within the industry.

Big Web Warehouse submitted an entry in the 'Customer Service' category and was successfully shortlisted as a finalist along with three other companies. Our competitors are more established, a hell of a lot bigger and have a larger following on socials, so just to be shortlisted by Britians leading warehouse trade organisation is a huge achievement in itself. This really does mean a lot for us.

Chief Operating Officer Jarred Lester commented:

Big Web Warehouse Head Office

"It was easy to talk about all that Big Web Warehouse does to cater to our clients individual needs but what isn't easy is working tirelessly every single day to provide the best service for our clients, yet our team gets up and does this every day without fail. And now Big Web Warehouse is being recognised at an industry level. How fantastic is that!

This is a great opportunity for Big Web Warehouse to show the industry what we do, regardless of the result I am very proud of what we have achieved. Best of luck to the team and all the other businesses in our category".