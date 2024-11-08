Huntingdon company urges industry to act first when it comes to sustainability

A leading materials specialist is challenging UK manufacturers to innovate for tomorrow in the pursuit of increased sustainability.

Dr Aphrodite Tomou, Head of Technical at Goodfellow, made the rallying call this week and is encouraging companies to consider how they can use new materials to boost the performance of their products whilst also being kinder to the environment.

It came as part of the latest ‘Goodfellow Innovation, Discussed’ podcast series aired, a 20-minute discussion exploring how firms can overcome some of the challenges being faced and how they can achieve the right balance between cost and being ‘greener’.

This included how you scale up production of new materials to meet demand and untangling the complexities of sourcing ethically produced raw material when trying to remain competitive.

Aphrodite Tomou

“We have seen a massive surge in the number of customers seeking advice on sustainability and the circular economy in the last twelve months – it’s really unprecedented,” explained Aphrodite Tomou, who was named as a Manufacturing Exemplar last year.

“A lot of it is being driven by international policy and OEMs who want their technology and supply chain to be more sustainable, yet with this opportunity comes a myriad of challenges that can seem quite daunting if you don’t have the in-house resource of the bigger firms.”

She went on to add: “That’s where we come in with our technical team able to assist and advise on more than 170,000 different metals and materials. We’ve already helped clients secure some big successes with precious metal alloys for nuclear fusion research, lightweight and thermal resistant alloys for aerospace and nanomaterials for battery and collar cell applications.

“This is just the start. We are continually looking at new materials and metals we can introduce to our range and expect to launch two new additions before the end of this year.”

Goodfellow, which exports over 80% of sales to more than 20 different countries, offers a comprehensive range of metals, alloys, ceramics, polymers, compounds, and composites.

The company has built a strong reputation as a trusted supplier to firms involved in R&D, advanced engineering, space and the scientific sector, with subsidiaries across Europe, North America and China helping it extend its global reach.

From its HQ in Huntingdon, the material specialist also provides a range of post processing facilities, including rolling, electroplating, sputtering, heat treatment, disk punching/turning and guillotining/sawing.

Aphrodite went on to add: “The podcast talks about other emerging trends we are seeing, such as more circular economy practices being implemented. This covers recycling and re-use through more closed-loop systems and optimising the use of materials to minimise waste and improve overall efficiency.

“Advanced Technologies is also driving a lot of change. 3D printing and additive manufacture can significantly reduce material waste, whilst also achieving complex, lightweight structures. At the same time, we are witnessing the growth of Industry 4.0 strategies and how smart technologies and automation can be leveraged to achieve competitiveness and sustainability.”

She concluded: “Industry can’t bury its head in the sand and must be proactive in meeting the green agenda. If they achieve this, they will enjoy new opportunities and cost savings in the long-term.”

Goodfellow has launched a green production initiative to promote sustainable materials and practices and will be rolling that out to all existing and new customers.

It builds on a commitment to ethically source all materials and to collaborate with industry partners to develop and implement sustainable engineering solutions across the supply chain.

The Goodfellow podcast can be listened to on any podcast app, or by visiting www.goodfellow.com/podcast