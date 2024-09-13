House closed by police following concerns about child exploitation and violence

Neighbours reported hearing fighting and loud noises through the night

A Peterborough house has been closed by police following concerns about violence, anti-social behaviour (ASB) and child criminal exploitation.

The full closure order was served on 28 Angus Court, West Town, yesterday afternoon (Thursday, September 12) following a successful application at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court by the north Peterborough Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT).

A Cambs police spokesperson said: “Complaints from the local community had been made to police and partner agencies about violence, criminal damage, and other ASB including fighting, loud noise at all hours of the night, as well as vulnerable young people being found at the property.

“The order, which is in place until December 12, states the property is closed to all people at all times, including the legal tenant, with the exception of emergency services, the landlords, and their agents or contractors that have written permission. Failure to comply with the order is a criminal offence which could result in imprisonment for up to three months, a fine, or both.”

PC Olivia Ciani, from the north Peterborough Neighbourhood Policing Team, commented: “The incidents that have occurred at 28 Angus Court have escalated over the last 12 months with numerous reports coming through to us about issues ranging from neighbours having their cars damaged, to concerns for young people turning up at the address.

“From speaking to the residents, it was evident that the behaviour of those living at the address was having a detrimental effect on their mental, physical and emotional wellbeing, and I would like to thank them for their consistent reporting to us that allowed us to present a case in court to obtain this closure.

She added: “I hope this action gives them the break they need and shows we are listening to their concerns and working hard to make the area a safe and comfortable space for them to live in.”

Anyone with information about the order being breached is being asked to contact police via the web chat service or online reporting forms. Those without internet access should call the non-emergency number 101.