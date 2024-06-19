Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hub could create hundreds of jobs

A businessman who helped pave the way for the creation of Peterborough’s university says he is optimistic a multi-million pound energy centre can be built on the campus.

John Hill, who was awarded an OBE in the King’s Birthday Honours list, says that while there is still a ‘mountain to climb’ to secure approval for a £30 million Global Innovation Centre for Energy Transition, he is hopeful it can be achieved.

He said: “There’s a mountain to climb – but we’ve done it before.”

An entrance to ARU Peterborough and John Hill, inset, who has just received an OBE in part for his work in ensuring the creation of the university

The energy centre would be the fourth phase of the university with the first phase opening to students in 2022.

Mr Hill, who as director of business and skills for the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, is credited with overcoming the obstacles of 20 years to secure the creation of ARU Peterborough, says he has already been working for four years on the energy centre.

He said: “It needs lots of elements to fall into place, both inside Government, but mostly outside around assembling the industrial firms from across the world to provide the business funding element and the ideas for technologies we could be developing at a Peterborough centre that could lead to supply chain opportunities for local firms.

He added: “I’ve been working on this for four years and the likelihood of getting the £30 million we need ebbs and flows.”

It is hoped the centre will attract industry giants like Shell and BP to the city and create hundreds of jobs.