The owners of Peterborough’s former greyhound stadium have made the building available for short term lease.

Fengate Land Holdings. which brought the Fengate site in May 2021, has advertised a six-month contract commencing on October 1, with either a separate or combined lease available.

If taken up, it would be the first time the stadium building will have been used since the stadium closed its doors, bringing an end to 89 years of racing history, which began in 1931.

The building is currently subject to a planning application which could see its demolition in favour of nine commercial units to create an employment hub.

The hybrid application was submitted in December and also sought outline approval for up 11 industrial units across 12,000 square metres to the south of the site.

Fengate Land Holdings has estimated that the project would provide 65 on-site construction jobs, up to 260 on-site operational jobs and boost to the local economy to the tune of £11.2m per year.

Peterborough Greyhound Stadium at Fengate shortly before its closure.

The application, however, is still pending approval.

Ever since the stadium closed, the large car park at the front has been informally used by several local car sales and repair businesses, which has seen a large number of vehicles covering the site.

The plans have triggered a large number of objections from local residents, with many wishing for the stadium to return to its previous use.

When asked about these, Andy Girvan, on behalf of Fengate Land Holdings said: “It is clear from the public comments received, that many people enjoyed the site’s historic use and the opportunities it gave some of them.

The proposed site layout.

"However, the previous business no longer exists and the site provides very little benefit to the area or the city so needs to be brought back into productive use.

“The regeneration of the site will provide modern and well serviced business units and give many more people the opportunity to develop their skills and secure their futures in a range of new and emerging industries.