Entrepreneur bows out a decade after founding Peterborough’s Zazzle

The founder of an award-winning digital marketing agency in Peterborough is leaving the business.

Mr Penson, who with his wife, Hannah, created Zazzle Media, based in Market Deeping, more than a decade ago, says he will leave at the end of the month.

He said: “The journey from that dining room table to the multi-location, international agency we now are has been truly life changing.

“It was one packed full of both insane highs and crushing lows, all of which was only made possible by the brilliant people we’ve had the privilege to work alongside.”

Mr Penson saw the business, which has 52 staff in Peterborough, grow to the point where it attracted the attention of industry giants.

Three years ago in a £20 million deal, Zazzle was acquired by IPG Mediabrands - part of the fourth largest advertising company.

In a message to staff, Mr Penson states: “A post I had imagined writing a thousand times in my head following our acquisition in 2016 is now falling onto the page. Ten years and 183 days after first sitting down to work on Zazzle I’m bowing out – and it’s been the adventure of a lifetime.”

Mr Penson says he plans to extend his work with start-ups, both as part of Haatch Ventures and personally.

He said: “I will be working alongside those with an idea and the willpower to force it into being to build special companies.”

RELATED:

Peterborough agency Zazzle shortlisted for national digital marketing award