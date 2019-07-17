Novel workspace in Peterborough to embrace innovative start-ups

Investors have created an imaginative new workspace in Peterborough aimed at innovative hi-tech ventures embracing new ways of working.

Haatch Desks have opened in Maskew Avenue following a £250,000 refurbishment and are already attracting interest from digital start-ups.

Haatch Desks at Maskew Avenue offices. Community manager Oliver Medwynter and staff EMN-190907-183053009

Haatch co-founder Fred Soneya said: “In a digital world of collaboration and co-working, you don’t want to be in a white box, private office.

“You want to be able to speak to people, to be flexible, to use meeting rooms – even to have free tea and coffee.

“If you look at Google, Facebook and Apple and other large corporates, you see their success is that they have these incredible offices where people engage and want to spend time.

“Everyone is working differently now.

Haatch Desks at Maskew Avenue offices. Community manager Oliver Medwynter and Co-Founder Fred Soneya EMN-190907-183104009

“We need to create incredible offices where people want to spend time.”

Mr Soneya said the new workspace demanded zero commitment from tenants with no upfront costs and able to use services as little or as often as they liked.

It features hotdesks, resident desks, some private offices space, a variety of meeting rooms, kitchen areas and even a ping pong table. There are virtual addresses for start-ups wanting a Peterborough address and phone number.

There is a community manager plus gigabit internet, superfast wi-fi plus all the latest technology. The development follows the successful completion of a similar workspace in Stamford.

Haatch Desks at Maskew Avenue offices. Staff playing table-tennis EMN-190907-183137009

Mr Soneya said: “We have a waiting list at Stamford and chose to look at Peterborough.”