Employee at Peterborough bus operator wins national recognition
Joy Full, Communications Assistant at the Stagecoach East, received the Star of the Month award after helping to run a major project to improve the bus operator’s Twitter/X communication channel.
She has been a key part of the team working to standardise communications, which will make it easier for colleagues to share the information that customers need quickly and accurately. She has then toured the operator’s four depots – in Peterborough, Bedford, Cambridge and Fenstanton – to introduce them to the new communication templates and ensure that colleagues understand how to best update customers.
Star of the Month is a national scheme run by Stagecoach. Joy was successful in the ‘delivering excellent customer service’ category, aimed at colleagues who go above and beyond customer expectations or who assist customers who have experienced a difficulty. Stagecoach also rewards colleagues in 4 further categories: ‘safe and sound’, for people who promote and ensure their colleagues and customers are in a safe environment, ‘looking after our people and communities’, ‘investing wisely’ and ‘bright ideas’.
Joy said: “I was amazed to have been chosen for this, and really pleased! It was great fun to go around the depots to talk to them about the new templates for Twitter/X communications. I find that people want to learn and if I am there is person, I can explain both what they need to do and why.”
Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, added: “I am so proud of Joy. She works extremely hard as a strong voice of the customer in our operation. Twitter/X has become an important channel of communication with our customers, so it is crucial that the information on there is timely and accurate. Thanks to the hard work put in by Joy, along with several other people here, we are making important progress in this area.”