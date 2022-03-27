Peters’ Cleaners is asking 50 musicians, artists and performers to put themselves forward for a wardrobe freshen up at one of the firm’s automated dry cleaning and laundry pods at Serpentine Green Shopping Centre and Peterborough Train Station.

Managing director Vicky White said: “Sign up to use the pods online, pop a photo of you performing in with some items that you’d like cleaned or repaired and we’ll do the rest - up to a value of £20. Title your photo ‘clean up my act’ and if you’ve a story to tell about the clothing you’re dropping off, or why cleaning up your act will really help, then add that in with your photo.

She added: “This seemed like a good way to support independent creatives living in Peterborough.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vicky Whiter outside the Cleansing Pod at Peterborough Train Station.

“The pods are really straightforward to use and we love the idea of people putting photos of themselves performing in with their items so we can get a feel for the variety of creativity we have on our doorstep.

“We think it’s about time our local rising stars get back to what they love, with a helping hand from us, and we look forward to seeing the photos and hearing people’s stories.”

Anyone who would like to take part should sign up at www.peterscleaners.co.uk