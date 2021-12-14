Peterborough dry cleaners freshens up its top team

It has chosen Andy Mee, who was previously financial director of Compass, managing director of Selecta UK and who oversaw the multi-million pound sale of a start-up technology business, to join its advisory board. The move comes shortly after the company, winner of the Innovation Award at this year’s Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards, raised more than £250,000 in an equity crowdfunding campaign. The finance will enable Peters’ Cleaners to meet fast-growing demand with an expansion of its innovative dry cleaning pods, two of which are sited at Peterborough train station and the Serpentine Green shopping centre,in Hampton. Mr Mee said: “Peters’ Cleaners has an ambitious but achievable growth plan and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with the company to make that happen. I am impressed by the company’s energy, vision and commitment to bringing a very traditional industry into the 21st century by making customer experience and convenience the cornerstone of servicing.”