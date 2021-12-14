Peterborough dry cleaners freshens up its top team
An award-winning Peterborough dry cleaning company has strengthened its top team as it looks to expand.
Peters’ Cleaners, in Millfield, has just appointed a senior business leader as an advisor to guide the company’s new growth.
It has chosen Andy Mee, who was previously financial director of Compass, managing director of Selecta UK and who oversaw the multi-million pound sale of a start-up technology business, to join its advisory board. The move comes shortly after the company, winner of the Innovation Award at this year’s Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards, raised more than £250,000 in an equity crowdfunding campaign. The finance will enable Peters’ Cleaners to meet fast-growing demand with an expansion of its innovative dry cleaning pods, two of which are sited at Peterborough train station and the Serpentine Green shopping centre,in Hampton. Mr Mee said: “Peters’ Cleaners has an ambitious but achievable growth plan and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with the company to make that happen. I am impressed by the company’s energy, vision and commitment to bringing a very traditional industry into the 21st century by making customer experience and convenience the cornerstone of servicing.”
Vicky Whiter, owner of Peters’ Cleaners, said: “We are excited that Andy is joining us on the advisory board.
“We’re confident his experience in building businesses and in franchising, means he’s the right person to guide us through the next stage of our development. The response from the investment community has been amazing and we surpassed our target.”
“I am now looking forward to the launch of more of our 24/7 pods in 2022 in the local area and building a national brand.”