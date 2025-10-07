DPD drivers in Peterborough 'refuse to work' over pay changes
A number of drivers have said they will protest today (October 7), Wednesday, October 8 and Thursday, October 9.
One driver from Peterborough said the protest was against ‘unfair breach of our contracts without any prior notification.’
A spokesperson for DPD said: “We have adjusted some of our rates to reflect changes in our parcel traffic profile.
“Driver stops which include only smaller parcels will see a reduction of 65p. Stops which include larger parcels, or high-value or pharmaceutical parcels will not be impacted by these changes, while heavier deliveries will attract an additional payment of 65p.
“We have also introduced a series of new incentive payments for drivers, designed to increase earnings all year round. As a result, we believe our driver remuneration package remains among the best in our industry.
“We acknowledge that some drivers have raised concerns regarding the new arrangements, and these are being addressed. However, a small number of drivers at various depots have chosen not to operate today. We do not expect this to have a significant impact on our service.
“For the Owner Drivers impacted by these changes, the average annualised net earnings are currently over £40,000.”