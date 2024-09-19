OVO Energy: customer service contact phone number, winter support fund for electricity and gas - how to apply
- Ovo Energy has launched a new £50 million support programme for energy bills this winter
- It’s in response to the Government’s cut to winter fuel payments for millions of pensioners
- Around 10 million people will lose out on the state winter fuel payment due to the changes
- Ovo’s funds will go toward financial aid, temporary direct debit reductions and home upgrades
- Customers can check their eligibility for support on Ovo’s website
A major energy supplier has introduced a new £50 million support programme for energy bills this winter.
Over Energy has launched the fund in response to the Government's decision to reduce winter fuel payments for millions of pensioners.
The supplier plans to allocate the funds to various initiatives, including direct financial aid for customers having trouble paying their bills.
Additional support will involve temporary reductions in direct debit payments, personalised energy-saving advice and free or subsidised home upgrades such as insulation, new boilers or, in some cases, heat pumps.
Chief executive David Buttress said it is “on us” to help customers through the winter. Ovo previously offered a £40 million support package in 2023 and a £50 million scheme in 2022.
The announcement comes after the Government’s decision to restrict state winter fuel payments to those receiving pension credit.