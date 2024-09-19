Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The fund will help with rising bills after Government cuts fuel payments for millions of pensioners 💡

Ovo Energy has launched a new £50 million support programme for energy bills this winter

It’s in response to the Government’s cut to winter fuel payments for millions of pensioners

Around 10 million people will lose out on the state winter fuel payment due to the changes

Ovo’s funds will go toward financial aid, temporary direct debit reductions and home upgrades

Customers can check their eligibility for support on Ovo’s website

A major energy supplier has introduced a new £50 million support programme for energy bills this winter.

Over Energy has launched the fund in response to the Government's decision to reduce winter fuel payments for millions of pensioners.

The supplier plans to allocate the funds to various initiatives, including direct financial aid for customers having trouble paying their bills.

Additional support will involve temporary reductions in direct debit payments, personalised energy-saving advice and free or subsidised home upgrades such as insulation, new boilers or, in some cases, heat pumps.

Chief executive David Buttress said it is “on us” to help customers through the winter. Ovo previously offered a £40 million support package in 2023 and a £50 million scheme in 2022.

The announcement comes after the Government’s decision to restrict state winter fuel payments to those receiving pension credit.