The Government's Household Support Fund provides direct financial assistance to households across the UK

Direct payments range from £100 to £300, depending on household needs

Eligibility criteria can include income levels, receipt of benefits and specific household circumstances

Funds can be used for essential items like food, energy bills and school uniforms, and are distributed via vouchers or direct payments

Application processes vary by council - full details below

Thousands of households will soon receive a £300 payment from the government's Household Support Fund (HSF).

Local councils distribute these funds, which they receive from the government, to residents in need based on specific criteria.

The fund is intended to assist people with daily necessities such as food, clothing and utilities through vouchers and small grants during the cost-of-living crisis.

The amount each council receives is determined by factors like population size and the number of vulnerable households in their area.

As a result, the voucher or grant amounts provided by individual councils can vary by location.

Below are the latest local HSF council schemes we have found over the past week. For more information on finding similar schemes in your area, see the bottom of this article.

Hastings

Hastings Borough Council in East Sussex is distributing £150 payments to thousands of residents, but the fund may close as soon as next week, so eligible residents should apply promptly.

The council will provide funds to residents struggling with food, energy and water bills. To qualify, applicants must be 18 or older, reside in the Hastings Borough Council area, and have less than £6,000 in savings and investments.

Additionally, applicants must be struggling to pay for food, energy or water bills and receive Housing Benefit, Council Tax Reduction or Universal Credit with housing costs.

Residents who do not receive these benefits but are paying for rent, council tax or a mortgage are also eligible. Eligible residents will receive a one-time payment of £150 directly into their bank accounts.

For more information, head to Hastings Borough Council’s website

Leeds

Households in Leeds can claim up to £100 if they have dependent children, and £25 if they do not.

The payments will be made throughout July, and the council will contact those who qualify for the funding directly.

Eligible households will receive letters with a barcode, which can be taken to the Post Office along with ID to redeem the cash.

For more information, head to Leeds City Council’s website

Medway

Medway Council is providing £225 supermarket vouchers to help residents cope with the Cost of Living crisis through the Household Support Fund.

The council clarified that the scheme is open to all Medway residents, including those not currently receiving benefits or public funds.

"We are offering support through supermarket vouchers, school uniform vouchers, energy cards, and referrals," the council said, while emphasising that vouchers must be used only for their designated purposes.

Fixed amounts for food and supermarket vouchers range from £65 for single individuals to £225 for households of six or more people.

Applications deemed not to address immediate needs, or from individuals with sufficient income or savings, as well as requests for mortgage or personal debt support, will not be granted.

For more information, head to Medway Council’s website

Nottinghamshire

Households in Nottinghamshire can receive £100 of government funding.

Councillor Gordon Wheeler, Deputy Cabinet Member for Communities and Public Health, said: "Working with a wide range of partners, we will once again make sure this funding goes to those who need it the most, including those who may not be eligible for other government support and are in need of essential items such as ovens and fridges.

“Later this summer we will be in direct contact with those who are eligible for this financial support, so we thank everyone in advance for their patience.”

Previously, the grant has been used to offer assistance to Nottingham residents receiving Council Tax Support, and give out e-vouchers for energy and groceries, including during school holidays for pupils receiving free school meals.

For more information, head to Nottinghamshire County Council’s website

Stockport

In Stockport, the Household Support Fund scheme is providing assistance to low-income families with children.

Stockport Council's website says eligible households include those with children receiving Free School Meals (FSM), early years and Post-16 equivalent support, and those with children receiving Local Council Tax Support and/or Housing Benefit.

These households will receive a £105 voucher per child at the end of July. This means that a household with three children will receive vouchers totalling £315.

Vouchers for households receiving Free School Meals will be sent via email if the council has an email address on file, while those receiving Council Tax Support or Housing Benefit will receive their vouchers by post. These vouchers can be redeemed at any local Post Office.

For more information, head to Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council’s website

West Devon

Thousands of residents in West Devon can apply for cash assistance. Each application is individually assessed, and the money is paid via bank transfer.

All local residents are eligible for support, but with the council’s pot limited to £125,000 in HSF funds, applications will be prioritised based on income level in order to assist as many households as possible.

Additionally, the council is providing £500 in support to young care leavers.

For more information, head to West Devon Borough Council’s website

West Sussex

Households in West Sussex can receive supermarket vouchers worth up to £75 to assist with living expenses.

The council has confirmed it will provide these vouchers to households in need, but applications are required to access this support. Successful applicants will receive a supermarket voucher based on their household size.

Households with one adult or one child will receive a £50 voucher, while households with two or more children could receive up to £75. These vouchers can be used at various supermarket chains including Aldi, Asda, B&M, Iceland, M&S, Tesco, and Sainsbury's.

To apply, applicants must submit an application form along with evidence of hardship. This includes proof of ID, a recent bill for proof of address in West Sussex and evidence of benefits received.

Applications without supporting documentation will not be processed. If approved, the supermarket vouchers will be sent to the applicant's provided email address within 72 hours.

If no email address is provided, vouchers will be sent by post to the applicant's address, which may take longer.

For more information, head to West Sussex County Council’s website

Windsor and Maidenhead

Windsor and Maidenhead Borough Council providing households with a £145 direct payment to residents, and vouchers for children who typically receive free school meals during holidays.

The council is collaborating with various partners to distribute the fund. Residents will receive a Unique Reference Number and a link to an online application form from these partners, allowing them to apply for the £145 cash payment.

The fund is distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, and the council has emphasised that it is allocated by partners to address financial hardship on a case-by-case basis. Applicants must be in financial need, reside in the borough, and be over 18.

All applications will be reviewed by the council, and residents who received the Household Support Fund before April 2024 can reapply by contacting the original partner.

For more information, head to the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead’s website

How to apply for the HSF in your area

The Government’s website says that those who are in need of help from the Household Support Fund should contact their local council, who will help them access the fund.

Eligibility requirements to access the fund can vary with local councils, so it is best to check with your council to see if you’re eligible.

To find out if you are eligible to receive assistance from the Household Support Fund in your council area, follow these steps:

Visit your local council's website: Most councils have information about the Household Support Fund on their official websites, including eligibility criteria, application processes and contact details for further assistance.

Most councils have information about the Household Support Fund on their official websites, including eligibility criteria, application processes and contact details for further assistance. Check eligibility criteria: Eligibility often depends on factors such as income level, receipt of certain benefits (like Council Tax Support or Universal Credit) and specific household circumstances (e.g., having children, being a pensioner or having disabilities).

Eligibility often depends on factors such as income level, receipt of certain benefits (like Council Tax Support or Universal Credit) and specific household circumstances (e.g., having children, being a pensioner or having disabilities). Look for application details: Some councils provide automatic payments to eligible residents, while others require an application. Information on how to apply, necessary documentation and deadlines will typically be available on the council's website.

Some councils provide automatic payments to eligible residents, while others require an application. Information on how to apply, necessary documentation and deadlines will typically be available on the council's website. Contact Your council directly: If you have difficulty finding the information online, you can contact your local council's customer service or welfare support team for assistance.