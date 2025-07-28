Construction leaders get on their bikes to launch influential industry awards

Construction leaders are gearing up for a 140-mile cycling challenge as the countdown begins to a prestigious industry awards ceremony.

Fundraisers from Construction Sport will be cycling from CITB headquarters in Peterborough to the Kimpton Clocktower Hotel in Manchester on Wednesday, September 17, ahead of the CITB Top 100 Most Influential Women in Construction awards at the hotel the following night.

The annual ceremony celebrates the inspirational contributions of women in the construction sector, shining a light on those driving forward positive change.

The peloton will be led by Steve Kerslake, Founder of Construction Sport, a charity that provides opportunities for those in the industry to get active.

Clare successfully completed a cycling challenge with Construction Sport earlier this year. Photo: Friel

“This cycle ride is the perfect way to kickstart this year’s awards, with every penny raised going back to support people in the industry,” he said.

“These awards are a real highlight of the year, showcasing the amazing women driving the construction sector forwards.

“It would be great to see as many people as possible join us for the trip!”

Construction marketing maestro Clare Friel, a former CITB Top 100 winner whose agency Friel is hosting this year’s ceremony, said: “I know first-hand how lifechanging the CITB Top 100 awards can be and personally count down the days until the ceremony every year.

Clare will be hosting this year's ceremony. Photo: Friel

“Hosting this year’s event is an extra special feeling for me and I want to drum up the excitement and spread the positivity as much as I can.

“I’ve previously embarked on a cycling challenge with Construction Sport and have seen how big an impact their fundraising can have – so it was a no-brainer to get them involved for what’s sure to make for a fun and rewarding start to the event.”

The announcement of the ‘Cycle to CITB’ challenge comes after the shortlist for this year’s ceremony was unveiled earlier this month.

Awards up for grabs include One to Watch, Woman on the Tools and the overall Most Influential Woman in Construction.

Clare Friel (centre) and fellow winners at the 2023 Top 100 awards. Photo: CITB

More than 50 inspirational women have been shortlisted across all 17 categories.

Danny Clarke, CITB Engagement Director (England), said: “Our thanks to everyone who is embarking upon the cycling challenge ahead of this year’s Top 100 Most Influential Women in Construction awards.

“We would like to share our congratulations to those that have made the shortlist for this year’s awards. We have the same goal of celebrating and bringing together amazing women – and their allies – that are doing fantastic things across the industry.

“We hope that these awards will encourage more women to consider a career in construction.”

Clare and the Construction Sport team on a cycle ride earlier this year. Photo: Friel

Information on how people can join the Cycle to CITB challenge can be found at constructionsport.com/interested-in-peterborough-to-manchester-cycle.

Tickets for this year’s ceremony, which include a three-course meal and welcome drink, can be secured here.