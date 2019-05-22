Coloplast supports PT business awards

A leading Peterborough company is championing the environmentally-friendly work of local firms.

Medical devices company Coloplast is sponsoring the sustainability catergory at the Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards 2019.

The awards will take place on November 22. To enter CLICK HERE.

Ruth Hutchinson, Coloplast director of human resources said: “We are extremely proud to sponsor the sustainability category, which recognises the commitment shown by a Peterborough company in environmental sustainability.

“The Government is placing much emphasis on ensuring that the UK’s environmental standards remain at the forefront globally and this award showcases the important role that Peterborough businesses play in leading the debate.”

“At Coloplast, we are constantly seeking to ensure that we excel in our own sustainable development targets and this award provides us and other local companies with the opportunity to learn from one another. By sharing and rewarding best practice, we can work together to celebrate and promote Peterborough as a city which respects the environment.”