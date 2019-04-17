Celebrating the best in the business with the launch of the Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards 2019

Have your say

The Peterborough Telegraph is delighted to announce the opening of its 24th annual business awards.

The event is the region’s premier business awards and aims to recognise the best in business across the Peterborough area.

Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards 2019.

Businesses can choose from 12 categories, and the awards will culminate in a glittering dinner gala and presentation on November 22.

The awards ceremony will take place at the Holiday Inn West Peterborough and is expected to be attended by more than 250 business people.

The ceremony will celebrate the achievements of an array of different businesses, working in multiple areas.

The awards’ categories will highlight the outstanding people and businesses in Greater Peterborough that are developing the economy, generating employment and are making a positive contribution to the local community.

Mark Edwards, editor of the Peterborough Telegraph said: “Winning a prestigious Peterborough Telegraph Business Award will help your organisation to stand out from the crowd.

“It sends a positive message to your existing customers and attracts new business.”

Chris Collier, chairman of the awards’ judges, said: “Peterborough and the surrounding area has many businesses which are truly exceptional companies.

“The Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards is a way of showing a different audience the strength of the Peterborough economy, and for those that make the final three it is an opportunity of gaining free publicity.

“Many of the past winners mention their success on their websites, which gives them further credibility with customers and suppliers.

Mr Collier added: “There were so many good candidates last year for Smaller and Larger Business of the year, that an additional category Medium Sizes Companies has been introduced.

“If you are proud of your business and its achievements I strongly recommend you to enter in at least one of the various categories.”

Anyone can make a nomination - it can be your own company or employer, or just your favourite business.

Deadline for entries is June 30. The awards ceremony will comprise a black tie drinks reception and a formal sit down dinner and guest speaker.

The awards will be compered by BBC Radio Presenter Melvyn Prior.

To enter the PT Business Awards 2019 simply CLICK HERE or contact awards organiser Linda Pritchard on 01664 412507 or at linda.pritchard@jpimedia.co.uk

Our headline sponsor is University Centre Peterbor and some sponsorship opportunties are still available.

Categories and sponsors:

Small Business of the Year - Hegarty Solicitors

Medium Business of the Year - Streets Accountants

Large Business of the Year - Moore Thompson

Customer Service Award - Moore Stephens

Exporter of the Year - Available for Sponsorship

Environmental Achievement - Available for Sponsorship

Corporate Social Responsibility - Available for Sponsorship

Social Enterprise Award - Rawlinsons, part of the Baldwins Group

Staff Engagement Award - Available for Sponsorship

Young Entrepreneur - University Centre Peterborough

Business Person of the Year - Peterborough CityCouncil

Digital & Technology Award - Openreach.

Event Sponsors: WLP, Opportunity Peterborough, Kamarin Computers, Larkfleet Homes.