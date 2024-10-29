Cambridgeshire site manager secures first seal of excellence in national housebuilding awards

A Site Manager overseeing the construction of Barratt Homes’ Whittlesey Lakeside development in Whittlesey has secured a prestigious Seal of Excellence from the National House Building Council (NHBC), recognising the exceptional quality of the homes being built on-site.

Ashley Piergianni (30), who previously won a Pride in the Job Quality Award earlier this year, has advanced to the next stage of the competition with this accolade. The Seal of Excellence is awarded to only around 130 site managers nationwide and highlights Ashley’s outstanding commitment to building high-quality homes.

Ashley Piergianni has worked for Barratt Homes for six years and, following winning his first Pride in the Job award this year, has now picked up his first Seal of Excellence as Site Manager at Whittlesey Lakeside.

He said: “The initial feeling of shock and excitement when I found out I had won an award was soon followed by an immense feeling of pride for what my team and I have achieved.

Pride in the Job winner, Ashley Piergianni

“I believe this award has come through having that commitment to quality day in day out. The constant studying and interest in details and NHBC standards has enabled me to focus on compliance and improving quality throughout. Consistency is key to maintaining a high level of standards throughout each build stage every day of the year.

“Firstly, I would like to thank my site team Ryan, Grace and Katie who work tirelessly to improve quality and customer satisfaction. I would also like to thank my contracts manager Richard Moore for his continued support and drive for us to succeed, and my NHBC inspector Andy Thiemann for his extensive knowledge and guidance on quality and compliance. Finally, to all the operatives and contractors working at Whittlesey Lakeside who share the common goal of building a high-quality home.”

The Pride in the Job competition is known as one of the most rigorous in the industry, with over 8,000 site managers being judged on a variety of criteria, such as technical expertise, leadership, health and safety, and attention to detail. The awards aim to raise standards across the sector and celebrate the pivotal role that site managers play in delivering high-quality homes on time and in safe working environments.

Scott Weatherbed, Construction Director at Barratt Homes Cambridgeshire, said:

“We’re incredibly proud of Ashley for achieving a prestigious Seal of Excellence award. His dedication to delivering high-quality homes at Whittlesey has been exemplary, and this recognition highlights the outstanding work being done on-site.”

Earlier this year, Barratt Homes also achieved a five-star rating from its customers in the Home Builders Federation (HBF) Customer Satisfaction Survey. This is the 15th consecutive year that more than 90% of customers have said they would recommend the developer to a friend, reflecting Barratt Homes’ ongoing commitment to build quality and customer care.

To find out more about the development, visit the website at Whittlesey Lakeside. Alternatively, for information about any nearby developments in the county, visit the website at Barratt Homes in Cambridgeshire.