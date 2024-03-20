Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​About 200 job seekers attended a careers fair held in Bourne.

​The Spring Jobs Fair, held at the Bourne Corn Exchange, was organised by Toolbar, a charity that supports people trying to get back into the workplace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business, regeneration and development newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twenty employers from the area were represented at the event that was held in partnership with Jobcentre Plus.

Some of the attendees at the Toolbar Jobs Fair in Bourne

A spokesperson for Toolbar said: “The Jobs Fair, which was the first of its kind in the town, was supported by 20 local employers and support organisations.

"The feedback from them was overwhelmingly positive, all saying that it was well worth attending. It attracted more than 200 job seekers and people who were looking for a change of career.”

The event featured three short free workshops on the best ways to prepare for an interview and which were given by a leading local HR professional.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson said: “The workshops were very well attended, and much appreciated by those who took advantage of them.

"They were an important contribution to the success of the event.

He added: “Most of our visitors said that they had got a lot out of the event and would be following up on the contacts they had made.”

The organisers hope the Jobs Fair will become an annual event and say it was made possible thanks to a donation from Peterborough-based developer Allison Homes, which is building more than 100 affordable homes in the town.