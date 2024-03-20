200 job seekers turn out for careers fair in Bourne
About 200 job seekers attended a careers fair held in Bourne.
The Spring Jobs Fair, held at the Bourne Corn Exchange, was organised by Toolbar, a charity that supports people trying to get back into the workplace.
Twenty employers from the area were represented at the event that was held in partnership with Jobcentre Plus.
A spokesperson for Toolbar said: “The Jobs Fair, which was the first of its kind in the town, was supported by 20 local employers and support organisations.
"The feedback from them was overwhelmingly positive, all saying that it was well worth attending. It attracted more than 200 job seekers and people who were looking for a change of career.”
The event featured three short free workshops on the best ways to prepare for an interview and which were given by a leading local HR professional.
The spokesperson said: “The workshops were very well attended, and much appreciated by those who took advantage of them.
"They were an important contribution to the success of the event.
He added: “Most of our visitors said that they had got a lot out of the event and would be following up on the contacts they had made.”
The organisers hope the Jobs Fair will become an annual event and say it was made possible thanks to a donation from Peterborough-based developer Allison Homes, which is building more than 100 affordable homes in the town.
The Jobcentre is holding a Jobs Fair in Peterborough Town Hall on March 28 from 10am to noon.