Treasured craft fair returns to Queensgate this summer holiday

Queensgate Shopping Centre is thrilled to welcome back the much-loved Treasured Craft Fair on Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 August.

Held in the North Square, this vibrant two-day event will showcase a curated selection of the region’s finest makers, bakers, and artists. Shoppers can browse a variety of handcrafted goods, including unique jewellery, botanical terrariums, vegan bakes, and one-of-a-kind artwork, perfect for gifts or a personal treat.

Meet the stalls:

Eco Treasures

Dippy Dolphin

PH Craft Creations

Sleeping Cat Wax Melts

Peachy Boo Crafts

Those Cookies Dough

Eterna Permanent Jewellery

Gemilys

Curious Stars

Shans Fine Lines

Not your Nana's Crochet

Christopher Abrams Art

3D Gift Company

Macaron Magic Delights

For the Love of Cake

New to the market:

Dawns Adoorables

Tiddly Stars

Handmade by Merks

Pet Supply Den

Melties

Shans Fine Lines

So, whether you're hunting for a thoughtful gift, discovering something new, or simply enjoying a leisurely browse, the Treasured Craft Fair promises a delightful experience for all.

Event Details:

Dates: Saturday 2 & Sunday 3 August

Location: North Square, Queensgate Shopping Centre

Time: From 10am onwards

