Treasured craft fair returns to Queensgate this summer holiday
Held in the North Square, this vibrant two-day event will showcase a curated selection of the region’s finest makers, bakers, and artists. Shoppers can browse a variety of handcrafted goods, including unique jewellery, botanical terrariums, vegan bakes, and one-of-a-kind artwork, perfect for gifts or a personal treat.
Meet the stalls:
Eco Treasures
Dippy Dolphin
PH Craft Creations
Sleeping Cat Wax Melts
Peachy Boo Crafts
Those Cookies Dough
Eterna Permanent Jewellery
Gemilys
Curious Stars
Not your Nana's Crochet
Christopher Abrams Art
3D Gift Company
Macaron Magic Delights
For the Love of Cake
New to the market:
Dawns Adoorables
Tiddly Stars
Handmade by Merks
Pet Supply Den
Melties
Shans Fine Lines
So, whether you're hunting for a thoughtful gift, discovering something new, or simply enjoying a leisurely browse, the Treasured Craft Fair promises a delightful experience for all.
Event Details:
Dates: Saturday 2 & Sunday 3 August
Location: North Square, Queensgate Shopping Centre
Time: From 10am onwards
This summer Queensgate Shopping Centre is set for a baa-rilliant adventure as Shaun the Sheep takes over the city with a series of fun-filled family events running through 31 August. From the colourful Find the Flock trail of 12 giant Shaun statues to the hilarious Farmathlon Live! farmyard sports at Peterborough Cathedral, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
Families can also explore the city through the interactive Fun with the Flock A.R. Trail, unlocking animations and silly challenges via the dedicated app. And don’t miss the quirky Vegetable Orchestra at Queensgate Shopping Centre on 2 and 23 August – where visitors can make music with real veggies and meet Shaun himself!
