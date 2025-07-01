Treasured craft fair returns to Queensgate this July
This month the Craft Fair will be held in Central Square, this vibrant two-day event will showcase a curated selection of the region’s finest makers, bakers, and artists. Shoppers can browse a variety of handcrafted goods, including unique jewellery, botanical terrariums, vegan bakes, and one-of-a-kind artwork, perfect for gifts or a personal treat.
From artisan crafts to indulgent treats, the fair is a celebration of creativity and small business talent.
Meet the Makers:
Eco Treasures
Dippy Dolphin
Ph Craft Creations
Those Cookies Dough
Nomdori Candles
Totally Hooked
Christopher Abrams Art
Kristy Hughes Designs
Cluck & Co Creations
Eterna Permanent Jewellery UK
Beloved Indre
Frika
Litchy Prints
Clarkes Sewing Emporium
MT Designs
Sleeping Cat Wax Melts
3D Gift
For The Love Of Cake
Blue Box Bizzare
Faith & Love Creations
Macaron Magic Delights
Peachy Boo
Verity Swinscoe-Wigmore, Marketing Manager at Queensgate Shopping Centre, said: “It’s always such a joy to host the Treasured Craft Fairs at Queensgate. It’s a wonderful opportunity to support independent businesses while finding something truly special, that you know has been crafted with the utmost care.”
So, whether you're hunting for a thoughtful gift, discovering something new, or simply enjoying a leisurely browse, the Treasured Craft Fair promises a delightful experience for all.
Event Details:
Dates: Saturday 5 & Sunday 6 July
Location: Central Square, Queensgate Shopping Centre
Time: From 10am onwards
For more information about Queensgate Shopping Centre and upcoming events, visit: