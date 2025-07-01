Queensgate Shopping Centre is thrilled to welcome back the much-loved Treasured Craft Fair on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 July.

This month the Craft Fair will be held in Central Square, this vibrant two-day event will showcase a curated selection of the region’s finest makers, bakers, and artists. Shoppers can browse a variety of handcrafted goods, including unique jewellery, botanical terrariums, vegan bakes, and one-of-a-kind artwork, perfect for gifts or a personal treat.

From artisan crafts to indulgent treats, the fair is a celebration of creativity and small business talent.

Meet the Makers:

Treasured Craft Fair Returns to Queensgate This July

Eco Treasures

Dippy Dolphin

Ph Craft Creations

Those Cookies Dough

Nomdori Candles

Totally Hooked

Christopher Abrams Art

Kristy Hughes Designs

Cluck & Co Creations

Eterna Permanent Jewellery UK

Beloved Indre

Frika

Litchy Prints

Clarkes Sewing Emporium

MT Designs

Sleeping Cat Wax Melts

3D Gift

For The Love Of Cake

Blue Box Bizzare

Faith & Love Creations

Macaron Magic Delights

Peachy Boo

Verity Swinscoe-Wigmore, Marketing Manager at Queensgate Shopping Centre, said: “It’s always such a joy to host the Treasured Craft Fairs at Queensgate. It’s a wonderful opportunity to support independent businesses while finding something truly special, that you know has been crafted with the utmost care.”

So, whether you're hunting for a thoughtful gift, discovering something new, or simply enjoying a leisurely browse, the Treasured Craft Fair promises a delightful experience for all.

Event Details:

Dates: Saturday 5 & Sunday 6 July

Location: Central Square, Queensgate Shopping Centre

Time: From 10am onwards

