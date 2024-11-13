Tixover House supports Children in Need

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Taking place this year on Friday, November 15, Children in Need raises money to help support local charities and projects which are providing essential frontline help to children and young people in communities throughout the UK.

Tixover House, to do their part for children, are organising a children’s toy drop off in their reception area. This incentive will be running from Friday, November 15 through until Friday, December 20, when the presents will have been gift wrapped by our residents and being delivered to children’s wards of our local hospital and children in the community who are less fortunate.

If you would like further information or are unable to visit the home in person and would like to donate children’s toys, please pop an email to [email protected].

Caroline Geddes, Head Of Activities at Tixover House said: “A toy drive in the month leading up to Christmas kickstarting on Pudsey Day, is something I really wanted to implement and drive.

"Writing this on World Kindness Day, it seemed like something quite small to organise, that could have a huge difference to those the toys reach in time for Christmas.

"The aim is simple, to add a smile and a glimmer of joy, happiness and laughter to a child and those around them.”

Ive Alexander at Tixover House Care Home, said: “Children in Need is such an important cause. I’m very glad to be able to do my bit to raise both awareness and money for Children in Need and all the initiatives it supports.”

Tixover House care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals.

Tixover House provides residential, nursing care and dementia care for respite care and long term stays.