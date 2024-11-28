Local care home Tixover House in Tixover, Stamford, will be opening it’s doors to a number of people from the community to help tackle loneliness in their local community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Open for elderly people who might usually eat alone, are invited to join the residents and teams at the home every Thursday 12:30 – 1:30pm.

Diners will be able to enjoy a tasty lunch in the home’s dining room. Guests will have a chance to chat to the home’s staff and residents while enjoying their food, and will be able to partake in any activites going on in the afternoon with those at the home after their meal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home’s Head Chef will be producing a range of dishes to cover varied individual dietary needs and preferences, so diners were able to eat to their fill accompanied with a wide selection of beverages.

Tixover House

The ‘Don’t Dine Alone’ initiative was launched by care provider Barchester Healthcare as a way to reach out to isolated or vulnerable members of their local communities. Barchester Healthcare is also behind Barchester’s Charitable Foundation, which is a registered charity that gives grants to older people and other adults with a disability to help combat loneliness and enable people to be active and engaged in the communities where the Barchester care homes operate.

Ive Alexander, General Manager at Tixover House, said: “Loneliness can be a big problem for elderly people. Our doors are always open to new friends of the home.”

Tixover House Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Tixover House provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.