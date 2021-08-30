Peterborough poet Mark Grist coming to two-day verse festival

Mark Grist

Verse Festival features top-class poetry and spoken word performances by some popular, talented and thought-provoking poets on September 3 and 4, headlined by Hollie McNish.

SKDC’s cabinet member for culture and visitor economy, Cllr Rosemary Trollope-Bellew, said: “Stamford punches well above its weight in the poetry world and we are pleased and proud to be able to bring the brilliant Hollie McNish as our headline act for the Saturday night.

“She is the recipient of the Ted Hughes award and a huge star on the spoken word scene.

Hollie McNish

“All of our headliners are being supported by local poets so it’s the perfect opportunity to come along and hear the wide range of talent we have in and around our district.

“This is just one part of our exciting poetry offering in the next few weeks.

“Stamford Sights and Secrets Tours will host a special walk at the end of September as they team up with local poets for a guided walking tour bringing history to life with the stories behind Stamford’s most fascinating doors.”

Poetry Festival proceedings begin with the chance to explore Iberian poetry with Phil Dunkerley whilst trying some tasty tapas in the Gallery bar on Friday, September 3 at 6pm.

Georgie Jones

Then irrepressible Luke Wright will perform his new show Luke Wright Come! Come On! Meet Me! as he emerges from his enforced retirement with an infectious thirst for life (September 3, 8pm).

UK poetry favourite and Peterborough boy Mark Grist brings his children’s show Down with the Poetry King on Saturday, September 4 at 11am.

Featuring odes to stinky pirates, deadly mouthwash and some very silly sheep, the show is jam-packed full of rhymes, games and audience interaction – with a narrative shaped by the audience.

The afternoon tea (3pm) session that day is from Wendy Cope with a seriously good ironic moan about life’s little irritations.

Luke Wright

Georgie Jones opens in the theatre from 6pm for her show ‘ish’.

Laced with warmth and hilarity, it is part party, part epic poem, with spoken word, stand up and storytelling set to a soundtrack of nostalgic 90s bangers.

The Entrances and Exits walking tours will take place on Saturday, September 25, at 11am.