Make your first piece of professional theatre with Peterborough group

Ever dreamt of being a professional theatre performer, or director? Maybe you’ve always wanted to write a play or a comedy show?

From Switch Festival 2022. Thomas Byron Photography

Possibly you’re a dancer or a singer who wants to make the leap into the professional performing world? Well, now’s your chance!

Lamphouse Theatre’s Switch Festival is back!

If you’re based in Peterborough and you’ve never made a piece of theatre professionally, you are eligible to apply. You could be an actor, writer, director, dancer, singer, lyricist, musician, puppeteer, comedian or producer, all you need is an idea!

From Switch Festival 2022. Thomas Byron Photography.

Four artists will be chosen to take part in Switch Festival; each artist will be given a £1500 commission to make a 20-minute piece of work to be shared at Switch Festival at Peterborough’s Key Theatre on April 29.

Lamphouse will offer tailored mentorship between the months of February and April to help you build the idea for your show. They will also provide a professional production team, professional performers (if needed), up to a week of rehearsal space and tech support and advice.

Producer Becky Owen-Fisher says “We’re so excited to be bringing Switch Festival back for 2024. The last time we ran the programme was in 2022 when we supported some fantastic Peterborough-based artists to make four incredible work in progress shows.

"Since that festival the Switch artists have gone on to do wonderful things; Tough Nut Theatre, has

performed at The Kings Head Theatre and Waterloo East Theatre in London, one artist has graduated and one is storyboarding their work in progress for a film adaptation.

“Switch is a great opportunity to take advantage of a team of mentors who work in the professional theatrical world. Switch artists will have dedicated development and rehearsal time to get their idea off the ground and to perform a work in progress in front of an audience.”

All applicants must be ‘early career artists’ - defined as never having made a professional piece of theatre. There is no age limit on this opportunity. Applicants must be based in Peterborough and be available to rehearse in the city in April.

To apply, please send Lamphouse 500 words or a 2 minute video explaining your idea for a show.

Email your words and/or video, and a little bit about yourself, to Becky Owen-Fisher at [email protected] before February 5.