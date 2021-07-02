Let the Good Times roll again

Over the past 15 years Neil Sands Productions have become renowned for their matinee nostalgia shows, regularly selling-out theatres all around the country, with afternoons filled with music and memories of happy bygone days.

Produced especially to put smiles on our faces in the journey out of lockdown, this unforgettable afternoon of nonstop nostalgia is filled with so many wonderful songs that will bring back special memories of happier times.

From Doris Day’s Que Sera Sera, Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline, to Dusty’s I Only Wanna be With You. It’s a huge mixture from the glamour of Abba to rolling out the barrel in an old time sing a-long.

You will be At The Hop and can Rock Around The Clock, through the 1950s and go swinging through the 60s with hits from The Beatles, Elvis, Cilla, Manfred Mann, Lulu, Tina Turner and even Benny Hill.

Be transported back in time with a heart-warming tribute to the Forces Sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn, with touching versions of A Nightingale Sang In Berkley Square, There’ll Be Bluebirds Over The White Cliffs of Dover, and, of course, We’ll Meet Again.

There is a treat for lovers of the musicals with a beautiful rendition of I Dreamed A Dream from Les Misérables and everyone is sure to join in with the flag-waving patriotic finale to salute the veterans of the Armed forces with the songs that won the war.

Joining Neil for this incredibly special afternoon of music and fun are two amazingly talented young ladies with outstanding voices.

Both Babette Smith and Sarah Brown have graced many West End stages. With their stunning looks and superb vocals they are certain to stop the show with what is sure to be an emotional moment as we pay our thanks to the heroes of the NHS with the touching Here’s To The Heroes from the film Dancing with Wolves.