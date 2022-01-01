Kevin Clifton to get 2022 off to a great start at The Cresset

Burn The Floor with Kevin Clifton

Starting things off on January is a real blast from the past - From The Jam and The Selecter on January 7.

From The Jam (led by Bruce Foxton) is celebrating the 40th anniversary of Sound Affects, the fifth studio album by The Jam, by performing it in full plus more Jam classics!

The Selecter, led by their iconic front woman Pauline Black and co-fronted by original member Arthur ‘Gaps’ Hendrickson, are the night’s specials guests.

The 40th anniversary of the seminal Too Much Pressure LP is being marked with a performance of the album in full plus more classics such as On My Radio, The Whisper, Celebrate The Bullet and Frontline.

THE STONES

January 14

The Stones are the UK’s number one and most authentic tribute to The Rolling Stones, bringing all the hits and timeless Rolling Stones tracks to the big stage – from Satisfaction and Jumping Jack Flash to Ruby Tuesday, Start Me Up and Brown Sugar. Complete with authentic vintage instruments, costume, mannerisms and look-alikes, the group perform each song with the same accuracy, passion, energy and verve of the originals.

Burn The Floor with Kevin Clifton

January 18

Kevin Clifton and the sensational worldwide Ballroom dance company Burn The Floor return with a bang!

This fiery, energetic and revolutionary production will, once again, set stages alight and show audiences why it is still the world’s leading ballroom show after more than two decades!

With a mix of eclectic live music, jaw-dropping choreography and ground-breaking moves, this show has an abundance of infectious, rebellious energy and passion.

Feel the intensity of the passionate Tango, be swept away by the romance of the Waltz and be captivated by the sensual, alluring Rhumba.

Starring Kevin Clifton, one of the most successful professional dancers to come out of Strictly Come Dancing, Burn The Floor is the show to watch!

Kevin says: “Burn The Floor is the show that ignited a spark in me and changed me forever as a performer. Through Broadway, West End and touring all over the world this show has ripped apart the rule book, revolutionised our genre and inspired and shaped me as the dancer I am today.”

Jason Fox: Life At The Limit

January 25

Jason Fox – former Special Forces soldier, star of TV’s SAS: Who Dares Wins, Inside The Real Narcos and author of number one bestseller Battle Scars – is on tour for the first time, bringing to the stage the remarkable story of his daring exploits in a distinguished career as an elite operator in the UK Special Forces (SBS) and beyond.

From gunfights, hostage rescues, daring escapes and heroic endeavours that defined Jason Fox’s service, to a very different battle that awaited him at home, Life At The Limit is a breath-taking story of Special Forces soldiering; a chronicle of operational bravery, adventure and courage on and off the battlefield. A vivid, searing account of his life, that tells some incredible moments of strength and courage.

Life At the Limit is a very honest account of a long and difficult journey, but it promises to be inspiring, entertaining, funny and moving in equal measure.

Tony Stockwell: Psychic Medium

January 26

Remarkably compelling, amazingly detailed and always humorous.

The popular star of TV’s Street Psychic, Psychic Private Eyes and Psychic Academy, Tony Stockwell has a long established credibility as one of the top intuitive mediums.

Tony demonstrates his belief that those who have passed can communicate with their loved ones with detailed messages frequently including names, dates and locations and all delivered with emotion, sensitivity and empathy. The evening may include psychometry, photographs readings and psychic prediction.

Ahir Shah: Live

January 28

Featuring his signature blend of philosophical inquiry, personal examination, and sweet gags, Double Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee Ahir Shah returns to stand- up with a new show about significance, insignificance, and scurvy.

Ahir’s last show, Dots, was recorded as a special for HBO Max (albeit after a 14 month delay brought about by events you may recall). That show was about uncertainty. Ideally, this tour will end in a way that is less on the nose.